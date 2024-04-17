Robert Largan column: We’re making real progress in reducing crime in our area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​That’s why the Government has recently announced a crackdown on retail crime, with a new package of measures to tackle prolific shop lifting and criminals who attack retail workers.

These measures include a new standalone criminal offence for assaults on retail workers, sending a clear message that there will be tough consequences for this unacceptable behaviour.

Another measure is expanding the use of GPS tagging for repeat shoplifters, a constant reminder to offenders that the Probation Service can find out where they have been, with the risk of prison time if they don’t comply.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

On top of these, the Government is investing £55.5 million over the next four years for the police to roll out facial recognition technology, helping catch criminals.

Over recent years, we’ve also made good progress tackling crime locally. Locally, we’ve recruited an extra 352 extra police officers.

This means that despite difficult decisions taken in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, Derbyshire Constabulary now has significantly more police officers than it did back in 2010.

We've seen some important success locally by working together. I’ve brought people together, organising multi-agency meetings to get a more joined up approach to tackling crime, getting the local council, landlords, social services and Police all working together.

”Since coming into office, this Government has opened 108 new special schools, with a further 92 on the way. There is still a long way to go but I’m pleased the Government is really focused on helping families” says Robert Largan.

On top of the additional police numbers, I am also pleased that Derbyshire will be a special pilot area for additional resources and more power for police.

Derbyshire will be a new ‘hotspot trailblazer’ police force area as part of the Government’s new Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan, which has just been announced.

Hotspot trailblazer areas like Derbyshire will see an increase in police presence alongside other uniformed authority figures, such as wardens, in problem areas for anti-social behaviour, including public transport, high streets or parks.

All these measures have had real results – last November, Derbyshire Police made 17 drug-related arrests, seizing drugs with a street value of almost £10,000 along with more than £5,500 in cash, plus weapons including two imitation firearms and an axe.

This was a significant disruption to drug networks and a really important step forward.