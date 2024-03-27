Robert Largan column: We all have a responsibility to conserve our special area

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​We are so lucky to live in the most beautiful place in the country.

It is no wonder that our area is consistently recognised as being one of the best places to live in the country, with Buxton recently, quite rightly, named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2024.

In another recent report, New Mills was named the fourth best place to live in the country.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP (Photo credit: Richard Townshend Photography)

The Peak District is a special place. We all have a responsibility to conserve it for future generations.

As the weather becomes drier and warmer, the risk of wildfire increases. I want to thank our fantastic Fire & Rescue Service, as well as the Peak District Moorland Group and others, who work so hard to protect our countryside.

Anyone planning on visiting our moors should be sensible and use their common sense. I have previously gotten several local shops to stop selling disposable BBQs, but clearly more needs to be done to ensure the rules are enforced in the Peak District.

I will be working closely with the National Park and local partners to help educate people coming into the area, so we can protect our countryside.

The Countryside Code exists for a reason. Please be mindful about the impact you have on the environment, even doing something as simple as taking litter home with you and leaving gates as you find them.

Spring also means lambing season! Last week, I visited Platting Farm near Dove Holes, to see how local farmer David Batterbee is getting on with lambing this year. It was great to see healthy, newborn spring lambs doing well on the farm!

One thing that local farmers have often raised with me is concerns about livestock worrying, with dogs harming their animals. Again, please be mindful about your surroundings and keep dogs on leads when in areas where livestock might be in fields.

That’s why I have been supporting new legislation to tackle livestock worrying, making sure that local farm animals are protected. The new bill will give the police greater powers to tackle cases of livestock worrying, as well as widening the types of farm animals covered.