Robert Largan column: Bypass success is reward for the hard work of so many people

High Peak MP Robert Largan (Photo: Richard Townshend Photography)

The Government have won all the legal challenges, with the High Court ruling that the final challenge to the bypass was "totally without merit".

This means that construction can begin on the Mottram Bypass within the next few months.

The new dual carriageway and spur road will bypass the bottleneck around Mottram Moor and Woolley Lane. Studies have shown that this will significantly reduce congestion, leading to faster journey times, improved air quality and more reliable bus services.

The bypass will make it much easier to get out of Glossop or Hadfield and onto the M67 or towards Stalybridge.

It will also reduce rat-running through Gamesley and Charlesworth.

This is the culmination of over half a century of hard work from a huge number of people. I want to thank the 5,000 local people who have signed my long-running petition, calling for the bypass to be built.

It has been a long and hard fight but we've finally done it!

And we've done it despite Glossop Labour Party trying to block the bypass!

Don't worry, I haven't forgotten the rest of the High Peak! I'm keenly aware of the serious transport challenges across the rest of the High Peak.

That's why I've pushed so hard to secure £600million of extra investment in our local roads and

railways.

This includes £176million extra for fixing potholes, the recently completed £145million Hope Valley line upgrade and £47million for a local Bus Improvement Plan.

I'm particularly aware of the acute challenges on both the A6 and Fairfield Road in Buxton.

That's why I joined forces with the MP for Disley and the MP for Marple to try and get all the local councils to work together as part of an A6 Taskforce to improve traffic flow along the entire A6 corridor, including places like Buxton, Dove Holes, Furness Vale and New Mills.