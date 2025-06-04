Column: My favourite parts from this year's RHS Chelsea flower show with "out of this world" exhibits

How can I recapitulate my experience of this year’s RHS Chelsea flower show into just one article? I can already tell that this one will be difficult.

Press day is certainly like no other, where you can get up close and personal with the gardens and some of the designers. It’s often missed at first glance at the sheer planning and work that goes into these magnificent show gardens.

A real favourite of mine was the Japanese tea garden designed by the incredible Kazuyuki Ishihara. This one was designed to show off just what traditional Japanese gardens are like, quiet places for reflection and to be immersed within the beauty of nature. My favourite part of this garden was the simple yet effective planting and the incredible attention to detail.

Moving on down the main avenue you will be wowed by each and every garden. Two other favourites of mine were the ‘Garden of the future' by Josh Parker and Matthew Butler, the other was the ‘Children with cancer UK, A place to be...’ by Tom Clarke and Ros Coutts-Harwood.

I loved the way that the garden of the future was trying to lead the way on climate change by trying to improve the sanitary conditions in the underdeveloped world and turning peoples waste into biochar. The Gates foundation has backed this garden saying that 2 “Working together, we can support communities to adapt to the impacts of climate change – this garden showcases some of the ways we can all create a healthier, more prosperous planet”.

The children with cancer garden hits close to home as I’m sure if you follow my socials will already know. Living in the whole childhood cancer world brings things like this to life. I loved the way it thought about how a child with cancer would interact with the style of planting and by also having an area to hide away when things become too much. I also thought the monorail was a lovely idea as this is something Oscar would have played with during his treatment. Sadly it wasn’t working at Chelsea, but rides will commence when the garden is relocated to Children with cancer UK’s rains retreat, a holiday centre in North Yorkshire for families coping with childhood cancer.

You can’t miss the floral marquee in the middle of the show, and if you did you would certainly be able to smell it! The smell of flowers and the hit of pollen almost knocks you out if you suffer from hay-fever, just remember to take your tablets beforehand. The exhibits inside were out of this world with a firm favourite by Kells Bay Gardens “The jewel on the ring”. I know I’m predominantly a fruit and vegetable grower in the Derbyshire Times, but one of my passions is growing tree ferns and I can categorically say that these were exquisite.

Every year the RHS shows wow visitors and I’m sure the rest this year won’t be any different. The next up is at Hampton court, but what I’m really excited about is RHS Wentworth as it’s a stones throw from us. Be sure to save the date and check it out, 16-20th July 2025.

a_life_in_the_garden