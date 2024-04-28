Column: Looks like the PM has put his foot in it again with his latest trainers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a video posted on social media, Rishi was spotted in a pair of white Samba trainers from Adidas during an interview in Downing Street.

Was there fallout from this claiming he was damaging the position of our Prime Minister by dressing in a casual way? Not really. Most seemed to be upset that he was making the trainers seem uncool.

Rishi went on to issue a fulsome apology to the Adidas Samba community, because there’s a community now. It’s 2024 and there’s a community for everything.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

In his defence he says he was a ‘long-time devotee’ of the brand. The trouble is there is no evidence, in all of the many pictures of him taken over the years, that he has ever worn them.

We’re getting strong, “My girlfriend is hot but she goes to a different school,” vibes.

For a very rich man, he seems to struggle with buying clothes. In the past, Rishi has been mocked for wearing trousers that are too short. I think this is a defence mechanism. He looks likes the kind of guy who was bullied and that’s why he dresses like he’s already been wedgied.

The bullies won’t wedgie you if you’ve already been done. They’re busy people.

Meanwhile footwear historian Elizabeth Semmelhack said it could prove to be ‘the death knell’ for the retro trainer which has previously been described as ‘the defining sneaker of our age’.

My take-away from that is that footwear historian is a job. We have reached over-employment. I don’t wish offend the footwear historian community when I say that.

The newspapers have often mocked Rishi for his attire. He’s held to a standard normally reserved for any woman in the public eye. Over the years they have mocked him for wearing hoodies with the logos of American universities on them. I hope he’s stopped doing that now that he’s our leader. Buy British.

He was mocked for wearing Timberland boots once and also received ridicule for wearing sliders. On that count I agree. They’re the worst footwear trend since Crocs.

You’d expect better when his wife, Akshata Murty, was a former fashion designer.

It makes me feel sorry for the PM because he gets this scrutiny but Boris Johnson dressed like he slept in that suit before coming into work clinging to the side of a train and no-one minded.

