One in four Derbyshire people will eat three or more Christmas dinners

With just two weeks to go before Christmas Day, the festivities are well underway - particularly when it comes to treating the taste buds.

New research provided by Linda McCartney’s Vegetarian Foods reveals that Derbyshire folk love Christmas dinner so much, and attend so many different gatherings, that the average gets stuck into three Christmas meals over the festive period - with one in 10 eating six.

Nearly half of which will share one of these with their work colleagues - 43 per cent - showing that people really know how to mix work and play at Christmas.

But the nature of the meal itself is changing, with 22 per cent saying they would happily swap turkey and the trimmings for a non-meat option.

This figure is even higher across Britain with the 35-44 age group, at 26 per cent.

With the research identifying 10 key times to enjoy a festive meal across December including the annual work Christmas party, Christmas dinner with the in-laws and kids’ Christmas get-togethers, it seems modern day Brits start tucking into festive food well ahead of December 25.

According to the new research commissioned by Linda McCartney’s, 51 per cent eat a full Christmas dinner at their work party, while five per cent confess to having rustled one up at some point in December, “just because I fancied it”.

While 98 per cent of us eat a Christmas meal, 22 per cent won’t actually sit down to one on Christmas Day itself.

Many of us continue the festivities after the big day - and 38 per cent have Christmas dinner on Boxing Day.

Across the Christmas period, the research by Linda McCartney’s found just how many Christmas dinners will be eaten in the UK this year.

It found that 18 per cent of people eat five or more Christmas dinners, while 32 per cent will enjoy four or more.

According to the research, the top 10 occasions we eat a Christmas dinner are on Christmas Day, with close family, on Boxing Day, at a work Christmas party and with the in-laws.

What ever the occasion, the research shows that people in Derbyshire love their roast turkey, Brussels sprouts and pigs in blankets.