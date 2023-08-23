News you can trust since 1852
Register
BREAKING
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today

Oliva Marsden murder probe: pair remain under investigation over death of Derbyshire woman

A man and a woman remain under investigation following the death of a 24 year old woman at her High Peak home.
By Oliver McManus
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:01 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

Olivia Marsden was found dead at her home in Greenbank, Hadfield, just after 4pm on June 18 of this year.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman in her 50s has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident and it is not believed there is a wider risk to the public.

Police continue to investigate the death of Olivia MarsdenPolice continue to investigate the death of Olivia Marsden
Police continue to investigate the death of Olivia Marsden

Providing an update on Wednesday, August 23, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson confirmed that the two arrested individuals remained under investigation having been released on police bail.

A post-mortem examination was carried out in the days after Olivia’s body was discovered but was unable to establish the cause of death.

Olivia’s family are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone with information that may be of use to detectives investigating the death, and who has not already contacted the force, is asked to do so as soon as possible.

People can contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods including the reference 23*373737:

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.