New sushi bar brings taste of the Far East to Buxton

A taste of the Far East is coming to Buxton in the form of the town’s first sushi restaurant.

Min’s Tea House and Sushi Bar, on Market Street, is due to open its doors tomorrow (Wednesday), and husband and wife duo Minhan and Jenny Hsieh are excited about the new venture.

Jenny and Minhan outside their Min's Tea House on Market Street, Buxton.

Jenny said: “We have already had so much support from people in Buxton about opening up which makes it even more exciting and encouraging, and we want to bring something new to the town.”

The couple, from Cambridge, were drawn to the Peak District as they felt it was an untapped area for Asian cuisine such as sushi.

Jenny said: “Min is going to be the chef - he used to work in a Japanese restaurant in Taiwan so he is bringing all his expertise and ambition - and I am going to be waitressing.

“We may only have a small place but we want to fill it full of good food and good people.”

On the menu will be sushi, curries and speciality teas including bubble teas.

Jenny said: “The food may be something different that people may not have had before, but we want people to come in and try it.

“I want to be part of the community and we want to share our journey with the people of Buxton.”

The couple have put a lot of hard work into their new venture since moving to Buxton, but feel it has all been worth it as they prepare to open.

Jenny added: “I think its nice to be Buxton’s first of anything, and the first sushi restaurant is a nice title to have.”

Min’s Tea House and Sushi Bar is due to open at 11am tomorrow (Wednesday), initially just for lunches and then eventually in the evenings.