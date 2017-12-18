New Mills Festival’s fundraising show

Volunteers aiming to get New Mills Festival on a firmer footing for the future are organising the first in a series of fundraisers.

Money-spinning events next year are aimed at the return of the full festival programme and lantern procession in 2019.

The festival kicks off its big comeback plan with a concert on February 3, when folk band The Willows performs in St George’s Church, New Mills.

The Willows’ first album, Beneath Our Humble Soil, was nominated for Best Debut in the Spiral Earth Awards 2014. The much anticipated follow-up Amidst Fiery Skies, co-produced with Sean Lakeman was released to critical acclaim, with The Telegraph hailing it “a triumph” in a 5-star review and a place in their folk albums of 2014.

Fronted by the breath taking vocals of Jade Rhiannon, supported by rich vocal harmonies and dynamic acoustic musicianship the band take influence from folk traditions on both sides of the Atlantic.

They have toured extensively both as headliners and supporting the likes of LAU, Seth Lakeman and Peatbog Faeries. Their reputation as a compelling live act has secured appearances at Shrewsbury Festival, Cambridge Festival, Glastonbury and many other big festivals.

Tickets for their first concert in New Mills cost £10 early bird, £8 concessions, available online at www.newmillsfestival.co.uk or in person from Priscilla’s Hallmark, Market Street, New Mills. Any remaining tickets will be available at £13 on the door.