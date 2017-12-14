New Buxton shop to support charity in memory of Thomas Theyer

A new sports and outdoor charity shop in aid of The Thomas Theyer Foundation is opening in Buxton this weekend.

The charity is taking over premises on London Road which were previously operated by the Hummingbird Project.

Sharon Stanley, from the foundation, said: “This is a new and exciting chapter for us, and I am proud to see how far it has come.”

The foundation was set up by Alan, Chris and Aimee Theyer in memory of 18-year-old Thomas, a Buxton Athletic Club member from Chapel-en-le-Frith, who died suddenly in July 2013.

Thomas had dyspraxia and attention deficit disorder, but exercise was his passion. Since his death more than £60,000 has been raised in his memory to help more people feel included in sport and physical activity.

The shop will be officially opened on Saturday by High Peak mayor Matt Stone, who has chosen the foundation as his charity for the year.

Coun Stone said: “It is a great honour to work with such a wonderful charity.”

The shop, which will be open Tuesday to Saturday, will sell new or good second-hand quality sports and outdoor clothes and equipment.

Sharon added: “Getting more people involved with sport and recreational activities is at the forefront of what we are about.”