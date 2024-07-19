Global IT outage impacts Derbyshire residents as East Midlands Airport, Northern Rail among those hit by issues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A global third-party IT outage is causing significant disruption across the world – with airports, banks and broadcasters being impacted by issues with Microsoft.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Rail is facing IT problems this morning, and while trains are currently running, passengers may not be able to access travel information as they would normally.

A Northern spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network, which is linked with the issues affecting many industries and businesses this morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains are still running, however, information systems may not be showing and we’re unable to provide disruption info in the same ways as usual. We’ll continue to add disruption to our X feed when known.”

EMA spokesperson Ioan Reed -Aspley told the BBC that the bulk of departures had taken place this morning, and that the vast majority of passengers had boarded their flights successfully.

The BBC has reported that TUI and Ryanair were having to manually check in passengers at East Midlands Airport (EMA) today, because of problems with the airport’s computer systems.

EMA spokesperson Ioan Reed -Aspley told the BBC that the bulk of departures had taken place this morning, and that the vast majority of passengers had boarded their flights successfully.

Chesterfield FC has also been impacted, with fans currently unable to purchase tickets for Spireites games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Chesterfield FC spokesperson said: “Due to a global IT outage, unfortunately tickets cannot be purchased online, in-person or over the phone at this time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and will update when we can.”