Global IT outage impacts Derbyshire residents as East Midlands Airport, Northern Rail among those hit by issues
Northern Rail is facing IT problems this morning, and while trains are currently running, passengers may not be able to access travel information as they would normally.
A Northern spokesperson said: “We are currently experiencing widespread IT issues across our entire network, which is linked with the issues affecting many industries and businesses this morning.
“Trains are still running, however, information systems may not be showing and we’re unable to provide disruption info in the same ways as usual. We’ll continue to add disruption to our X feed when known.”
The BBC has reported that TUI and Ryanair were having to manually check in passengers at East Midlands Airport (EMA) today, because of problems with the airport’s computer systems.
EMA spokesperson Ioan Reed -Aspley told the BBC that the bulk of departures had taken place this morning, and that the vast majority of passengers had boarded their flights successfully.
Chesterfield FC has also been impacted, with fans currently unable to purchase tickets for Spireites games.
A Chesterfield FC spokesperson said: “Due to a global IT outage, unfortunately tickets cannot be purchased online, in-person or over the phone at this time.
“We apologise for any inconvenience and will update when we can.”
