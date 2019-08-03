MP praises emergency efforts at Toddbrook Reservoir and community spirit

High Peak MP Ruth George has paid tribute to the work of the emergency services and volunteers who are helping to secure Toddbrook Reservoir.

After paying a visit to the site in Whaley Bridge, Ms George praised the "fantastic work by all the teams involved" and "a brilliant community spirit pulling together".

She also said she was relieved to see that the water level of the reservoir had "dropped significantly".

In a post on her Facebook page, the Labour MP said: "I’ve left the family in Scotland, but really good to be able to visit Toddbrook Dam to see how the work is progressing and thank the brilliant emergency teams and volunteers.

"A real relief that the water level has dropped significantly now and to see the extra pipes being put in to pump out even more water before the expected rain arrives tomorrow.

"They’re now filling round the bags in the dam with cement to make it more secure."

She continued: "It’s been frustrating to have been away when it happened but since Thursday lunchtime I’ve been liaising with the police, fire service, Environment Agency, Canal and River Trust, the county and borough councils, spoken to the Minister and Secretary of State at Defra and written to the PM to make sure everything possible is being done.

"Now off to get supplies in for the workers and do as much as I can to help."