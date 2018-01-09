Moving video sheds light on what its like to work as ambulance staff

Everyday East Midlands Ambulance staff help patients, often during the worst moments of their lives.

They are celebrated for their compassion and dedication but it’s important to remember that sometimes they too need help and support.

Abulance staff filming the video

TASC, The Ambulance Staff Charity provide support to all present and past ambulance staff and their families.

To support their latest campaign, a team of East Midlands Ambulance Service staff volunteered their time to participate in a promotional video.

The video features staff involved in realistic scenarios as they respond to patients and answer 999 calls in our control room. The scenes demonstrate just how challenging the role of an ambulance worker can be.

Richard Henderson, chief executive at East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “As part of our dedication to supporting staff we work closely with TASC. They provide invaluable support for ambulance staff in their moment of need so we were more than happy to support their charity film.

“Staff from our Hazardous Area Response Team (HART), frontline ambulance crews and control staff took part in the filming and really enjoyed giving their time to support such a worthwhile charity.”

The film is aimed at engaging and informing ambulance staff and the general public about the fantastic work of the charity and how people can support it both now and in the future.

Sue Noyes, TASC Chair and former CEO of East Midlands Ambulance Trust added: “I would like to give a warm thanks to all EMAS colleagues for their kind help in making this excellent film. Your support is very much appreciated.”

Nerina Villa, Creative Director at Speak of the Devil, said: “The ambulance staff who took part were absolutely amazing and helped so much in making it look realistic.”

To donate, click here: www.theasc.org.uk/donate