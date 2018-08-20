Move to launch more Neighbourhood Watch groups in Chapel-en-le-Frith

A talk on policing was given to members of Chapel-en-le Frith WI by PC Julie Shaw and PCSO Karen Green of the Safer Neighbourhood team which covers Chapel, Chinley and Dove Holes. The branch heard that there are moves to set up more Neighbourhood Watch groups in Chapel=en-le-Frith and a meeting will be held next month. For more on this report, see Chapel-en-le-Frith notes.

Julie wears a black uniform and carries various kit including handcuffs, baton, gas spray and spit hood and wears kevlar body armour which is made to measure and stab proof.

The gas spray is lowest level of force available to a PC, and stops the victim from seeing for about 20 minutes which can be very effective.

Julie passed round the cuffs, baton and spit hood for the members to see.

Karen wears a blue uniform and deals with lower level anti-social behaviour and crimes. The PCSO replaces the bobby on the beat and works in the local community and are often the first to attend an incident. The PCSO is a visible presence in the community, they gather information and provide a link between the community and the police and give community reassurance.

Both the PC and PCSO are kitted out with a camera on their uniform which can be used if they are attending an incident and the person or persons that they are dealing with are confrontational. Both also now have mobile phones which are used both as a phone and for recording notes instead of a notebook.

As well as 999 emergency services number there is also now 101 the non-emergency number which connects people to the local police force. If there is a local issue or you see something which you think the police should be aware of then call 101 and advise the police of this.

The PCSO can only help when they know that there is an issue. They cover a large area and needs assistance and information from the local community that they serve.

The team is currently looking to set up more neighbourhood watch teams in the Chapel area and there is an open meeting on September 13 at 7pm at Rems Bistro in Chapel for anyone interested in getting involved.