Mountain rescue teams called out after walker injured in Peak District

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue team were scrambled on Saturday, after reports of a walker with a lower leg injury on Crookstone Knoll.
The walker was taken by stretcher down to one of the team’s 4x4 vehicles and then back to the roadside for assessment and treatment.
