Mountain rescue teams called out after walker injured in Peak District

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 10th Jun 2024, 07:47 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 08:21 BST
Mountain rescue team members were called out after a walker suffered injuries whilst out in the Peak District over the weekend.

Members of the Edale Mountain Rescue team were scrambled on Saturday, after reports of a walker with a lower leg injury on Crookstone Knoll.

The walker was taken by stretcher down to one of the team’s 4x4 vehicle​s and then back to the roadside for assessment and treatment.

The team used 4x4 vehicles to get to the injured walker

1. Mountain Rescue

The team used 4x4 vehicles to get to the injured walker Photo: Edale Mountain Rescue

Photo Sales
Related topics:Mountain rescue teamsPeak District

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.