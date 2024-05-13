Mountain rescue team called to treat fallen climbers at Peak District beauty spots – including one left seriously injured
On Saturday, May 11, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to two incidents involving fallen climbers in the Peak District.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were called to attend to a fallen climber below Nelson’s Monument on Birchen Edge.
“Fortunately, a good number of team members were not too far away attending a crag training session and could respond directly to the incident.
“The casualty was treated for their injuries before being stretchered to the top of the crag and into the waiting air ambulance.
“Our second incident of the day was again to a fallen climber, this time on Burbage North. Fortunately, two team members were also coincidentally climbing nearby and were therefore on scene within minutes.
“As the rest of the team, vehicles and equipment arrived, the casualty was treated for a serious lower leg injury – before being evacuated back to the road to the waiting ambulance.”