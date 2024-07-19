Mountain rescue team called to incidents at two Derbyshire tourist hotspots – helping to evacuate woman after fall

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 10:50 BST
Mountain rescue volunteers attended two incidents at Derbyshire tourist hotspots – including one where a woman suffered a fall at the Heights of Abraham.

The Derby Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) were called out at 12.30pm yesterday, after reports of a 67-year-old woman who had fallen near Tinker’s Shaft at the Heights of Abraham.

A DMRT spokesperson said: “The lady had already been treated on scene by East Midlands Ambulance Service, but the team were required to help evacuated the lady due to the terrain.

“Around an hour later, whilst attending the Heights of Abraham callout, the team were also called to two casualties who had been reported to have head injuries – having fallen at the Dovedale Stepping Stones.

Derby MRT were called out to a pair of incidents yesterday. Credit: Derby MRTDerby MRT were called out to a pair of incidents yesterday. Credit: Derby MRT
Derby MRT were called out to a pair of incidents yesterday. Credit: Derby MRT

“A number of team members were diverted from the Heights of Abraham job, and we also requested support from Buxton MRT – as it turns out they also had another callout at the same time.

“On scene the team found a single casualty with a head injury at the stepping stones, and another casualty with an arm injury at the car park. The team assisted West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) with the casualty at the stepping stones, who was taken to hospital by road. The second casualty at the car park was treated by WMAS.”

If you want to support DMRT’s work, you can make a donation here.

