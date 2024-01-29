Mountain rescue team and paramedics called to popular Peak District attraction after walker suffers “serious medical incident”
A “serious medical incident” in the Peak District saw paramedics and a mountain rescue team deployed to a popular attraction yesterday.
At 11.30am on Sunday, January 28, Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) and East Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a serious medical incident involving a hiker – near White Edge Lodge on the Longshaw Estate.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “Luckily a large number of team members were available and the incident wasn’t too far from the lodge.
“This enabled a rapid evacuation back to the waiting ambulance and on to hospital for further treatment.”