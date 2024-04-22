Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured during Peak District incident

A mountain biker was rescued after falling in the Peak District – being airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious injury.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 09:32 BST
At 3.30pm on Saturday, April 20, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident involving a mountain biker in the Castleton area.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “A mountain biker had suffered a serious injury after a fall while descending Pindale.

“The biker was wearing a helmet which saved him from even more serious injuries.

The biker suffered a fall near Castleton and was evacuated to hospital. Credit: Edale MRTThe biker suffered a fall near Castleton and was evacuated to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT
The biker suffered a fall near Castleton and was evacuated to hospital. Credit: Edale MRT

“After treatment and evacuation to Helimed 54, the gentleman was transferred to Sheffield major trauma centre. Thank you to the people that came to his aid.”

