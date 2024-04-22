Mountain biker airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured during Peak District incident
A mountain biker was rescued after falling in the Peak District – being airlifted to hospital after suffering a serious injury.
At 3.30pm on Saturday, April 20, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an incident involving a mountain biker in the Castleton area.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “A mountain biker had suffered a serious injury after a fall while descending Pindale.
“The biker was wearing a helmet which saved him from even more serious injuries.
“After treatment and evacuation to Helimed 54, the gentleman was transferred to Sheffield major trauma centre. Thank you to the people that came to his aid.”