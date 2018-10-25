Mobile speed cameras will be monitoring these new locations from today

Mobile speed cameras in Derbyshire are to switch the locations they monitor traffic from today.

This is where they will be positioned from now until November 7.

A speed camera van.

A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon

A5111 Derby

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A511 Swadlincote

A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop

A514 Derby

B6019 South Normanton

A6096 Kirk Hallam

A6096 Spondon

A52 Derby

Crays Hill, Swanwick

Codnor Denby Lane, Denby

Hillside Rd, Linton

A6 Furness Vale

B6052 Chesterfield

Peasehill, Ripley

B5036 Wirksworth

Sancroft Rd, Spondon

Pastures Hill, Littleover

A6 Duffield

A515 Buxton to Ashbourne

Queen Victoria Rd, Tupton

B6052 Eckington

B6179 Marehay

A5250 Littleover

Milton Rd, Repton

London Rd, Derby

St Johns Rd, Buxton

A623 Peak Forest

Acorn Way, Chaddesden

A6015 Birch Vale

Spencer Rd, Belper

A615 Tansley

B6016 Leabrooks

B6052 Chesterfield

A52 Brailsford

B600 Alfreton

Kedleston Rd, Derby

Lounsley Green, Chesterfield

Infinity Way, Chellaston

Slack Lane, Nether Heage

Old Rd, Heage

A608 Morley Smithy

Derby Rd, Risley

B6179 Little Eaton

Stores Rd, Derby

A514 Ticknall