News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Missing elderly woman found in ditch by busy Peak District road taken to hospital

An elderly woman who has been missing from the Hope Valley has been found and transported to hospital.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:58 BST

The 91-year-old lady from Hope had been reported missing from her home over the weekend.

Derbyshire Police issued an appeal to find her and Edale Mountain Rescue were contacted by Derbyshire Constabulary to assist them in searching for the lady.

Yesterday, on June 18, she was found in a ditch near the A6187 in Peak District by a member of her family. East Midlands Ambulance Service were called and managed to extract her from the ditch. No further assistance was required from Mountain Rescue. Buxton SNT confirmed that the woman has been transported to a hospital to receive medical help.

An elderly woman who has been missing from the Hope Valley has been found and transported to hospital.An elderly woman who has been missing from the Hope Valley has been found and transported to hospital.
An elderly woman who has been missing from the Hope Valley has been found and transported to hospital.
Most Popular

Followinf the incident a spokesperson for Edale Mountain Rescue said: “We wish the lady well and a speedy recovery.”

Related topics:Peak DistrictEast Midlands Ambulance Service