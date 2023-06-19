Missing elderly woman found in ditch by busy Peak District road taken to hospital

Derbyshire Police issued an appeal to find her and Edale Mountain Rescue were contacted by Derbyshire Constabulary to assist them in searching for the lady.

Yesterday, on June 18, she was found in a ditch near the A6187 in Peak District by a member of her family. East Midlands Ambulance Service were called and managed to extract her from the ditch. No further assistance was required from Mountain Rescue. Buxton SNT confirmed that the woman has been transported to a hospital to receive medical help.