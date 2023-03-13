Forecasters have issued a yellow warning of high winds across the county, which comes into force at 10am and ends at 6pm today.

The Met Office says strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.

They are warning of possible delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, while the short term loss of power and other services is also possible. They are also warning of possible general travel disruption and delays.

The Met Office has issued two separate weather alerts for Derbyshire today, for snow and ice as well as high winds

Forecasters have also issued a separate yellow warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire, which starts at 5pm tonight and ends at 10am on Tuesday.