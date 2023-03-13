Met Office issues two new separate severe weather alerts for Derbyshire today - including warnings over power cuts and travel delays
The Met Office has issued two new separate severe weather alerts for Derbyshire today – including warnings of snow and ice and potential power cuts from high winds.
Forecasters have issued a yellow warning of high winds across the county, which comes into force at 10am and ends at 6pm today.
The Met Office says strong and gusty southwesterly winds may lead to some disruption, particularly for prone high-sided vehicles.
They are warning of possible delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges, while the short term loss of power and other services is also possible. They are also warning of possible general travel disruption and delays.
Forecasters have also issued a separate yellow warning for snow and ice in Derbyshire, which starts at 5pm tonight and ends at 10am on Tuesday.
They say rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause some impacts to travel, with some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. They are warn of potential injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces