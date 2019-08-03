Medical practice temporarily relocates services from Whaley Bridge

A Whaley Bridge medical practice has temporarily relocated due to the ongoing situation at Toddbrook Reservoir.

Goyt Valley Medical and Dental Practice has moved its medical services to its branch surgery at Chapel-en-le-Frith and to other local practices which have offered their support.

A post on its Facebook page asks patients to contact the practice to confirm the location of any existing appointments.

It adds: "Dental services are still being worked out. During working hours please contact the usual number for further information and out of hours 111.

"We ask patients to be understanding of the situation and to only seek medical and dental services if essential and necessary."

The practice is also encouraging residents who have left medication at home to contact their local pharmacy who should be able to dispense an emergency supply.