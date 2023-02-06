Adrian Shaw from Glossop will be taking part in this year’s London marathon. He's decided to not do any more, but it's always been his ambition to take part in the London marathon, so he's decided to do it one last time and go out on a high.After failing to get a place through the ballot he decided to enter through a charity. After his father passed away in 2021 due to a series of strokes he thought it only right that he should help raise lots of money for a good cause so chose the Stroke association.His father was formerly a firefighter for Cheshire county fire service, based at Stalybridge fire station (now Greater Manchester).