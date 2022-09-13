At 5.20pm on Monday, September 11, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) were called to attend an incident near Hayfield.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) were providing care to a man who had been trampled by cows while walking his dog, and paramedics had requested assistance.

The MRT team placed him into a vacuum mattress and used a stretcher to evacuate him to the EMAS ambulance waiting on the main road.

The injured man was transported to hospital.

