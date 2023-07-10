Man dies after crash closes major High Peak road overnight
A man has died after a crash closed a stretch of A6 in the Peak District overnight.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Police were called to a collision on the A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith bypass, between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge, at around 9.55pm yesterday (Sunday, July 9).
The road remained closed until 2am as emergency services responded to the incident.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The collision involved one car – a Honda Civic – which had collided with the central reservation.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. His family has been made aware.