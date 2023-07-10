News you can trust since 1852
A man has died after a crash closed a stretch of A6 in the Peak District overnight.
By Oliver McManus
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST

Police were called to a collision on the A6 Chapel-en-le-Frith bypass, between Chapel-en-le-Frith and Whaley Bridge, at around 9.55pm yesterday (Sunday, July 9).

The road remained closed until 2am as emergency services responded to the incident.

The collision involved one car – a Honda Civic – which had collided with the central reservation.

Emergency services were called to the incident shortly before 10pm.
The driver, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. His family has been made aware.

