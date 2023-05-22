Man dies after a crash between motorbike and a bus in Derbyshire
A man has died after a crash between a motorcycle and a bus in Derbyshire
Officers were called to an incident on the A6, near to Topley Pike, at around 5.50pm on Saturday to reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a bus.
A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended, and the motorcyclist was found to have suffered serious injuries. He sadly died at the scene.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The man’s family are aware, and our thoughts are with them at this time. Formal identification has not yet taken place.”
The road remained closed to allow for enquiries to take place, but has since re-opened.
Police would like to appeal for anyone who was travelling along the A6 in that area, or with any dashcam footage, to contact them, quoting reference 23000307544 via Website – use their online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call 101.