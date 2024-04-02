Officers were called to a report of a burglary at Greggs on Spring Gardens in Buxton on Sunday 31 March. It is believed the property was broken into between 1.50am and 3.50am.

Police were at the scene of the incident and the store was taped off yesterday

A force spokesperson confirmed that a 36-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the incident. Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting the crime reference number 24000188560 using the following methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/