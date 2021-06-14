Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor in Buxton

Firefighters from across Derbyshire attended the scene this afternoon, alongside police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm today, crews from Chesterfield, Hathersage, Staveley, and Alfreton attended an incident at Watford Road, Buxton alongside Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.

A man was airlifted to hospital after getting stuck under a tractor in Buxton. Photo: Neil Cross.