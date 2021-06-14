Man airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under tractor in Buxton
A man has been airlifted to hospital after getting trapped under a tractor in Buxton today.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 5:54 pm
Firefighters from across Derbyshire attended the scene this afternoon, alongside police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 2.44pm today, crews from Chesterfield, Hathersage, Staveley, and Alfreton attended an incident at Watford Road, Buxton alongside Derbyshire police and East Midlands Ambulance Service.
“The incident involved one male who had become trapped under a tractor, and has been airlifted to hospital.”