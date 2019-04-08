Man, 34, dies in flat fire in Derbyshire

A man has died following a flat fire in Derbyshire.

Firefighters were called to a ground floor flat fire on Green Lane, Hadfield, Glossop.

Green Lane.

The body of what is believed to be a 34 year old man was discovered at the scene.

His family have been made aware, but formal identification has not yet taken place.

A Derbyshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Our thoughts and sympathy go to the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time."

A 999 call had been received reporting a sounding smoke alarm and smoke issuing from the property on 7.33am on Sunday, April 7.

Two fire crews, one from Glossop and one from Ashton in Greater Manchester attended the fire.

A third crew was mobilised from Hyde in Greater Manchester, but were stood down before their arrival.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.