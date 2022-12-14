Ian McDonald-Webb, Craig Balderstone ,Skipper Simon McMahon, Graham Wood and Nick Boden

The Atlantic Crossing is run over two legs, Las Palmas in the Canaries to Cape Verde a distance of 860 nautical miles and then Cape Verde to Grenada in the Caribbean a distance of 2200 nautical miles. The team completed the crossing in 17 days 23 hours crewing 'Evangeline' a ‘Moody 46’ cruising yacht owned by Simon McMahon.

Despite favourable forecast conditions many of the yachts suffered challenging equipment failures, Team Evangeline included, however the team maintained a competitive pace throughout the crossing and achieved their podium finish.

