Local yachtsmen make podium finish in World Transatlantic Rally
Team Evangeline Yacht Skipper Simon McMahon (Flash) and crew members Craig Balderstone (Quarnford), Graham Wood (Wincle), Nick Boden (Combs) and Ian McDonald-Webb (Whaleybridge) finished second in their division and ninth overall in an international field of 92 yachts.
The Atlantic Crossing is run over two legs, Las Palmas in the Canaries to Cape Verde a distance of 860 nautical miles and then Cape Verde to Grenada in the Caribbean a distance of 2200 nautical miles. The team completed the crossing in 17 days 23 hours crewing 'Evangeline' a ‘Moody 46’ cruising yacht owned by Simon McMahon.
Despite favourable forecast conditions many of the yachts suffered challenging equipment failures, Team Evangeline included, however the team maintained a competitive pace throughout the crossing and achieved their podium finish.
The rally is an historic and a famous annual transatlantic event that is the largest Trans Ocean race of its kind anywhere in the world.