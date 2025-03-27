Listed Building Consent sought to alter and repair walls at Grade II listed fan window at Buxton Railway Station

Listed Building Consent is being sought to alter and repair walls attached to the Grade II listed fan window at Buxton Railway Station.

DB Cargo (UK) Limited has submitted a planning application to High Peak Borough Council to ‘partially take down and reconstruct’ of the southern wall as well as ‘remove and re-bed coping stones and one course of stonework to the northern return’.

The gabled screen wall of the former train shed, built for the London and North Western Railway in 1863 is Grade II listed.

It was given this classification because of historic interest as it represents a unique collaboration between two railway companies, London and North Western Railway and Midland Railway.

The two companies each opened a terminus at Buxton in 1863.

The two stations stood on opposite sides of a broad courtyard and achieved a remarkable architectural unity by having identical stone gable screens which faced the town from behind the buffer stops.

These screens contained a giant lunette and radial glazing with the respective company’s name engraved around the outer rim.

This rare collaboration between two rival railway companies was achieved at the insistence of the Duke of Devonshire who was developing Buxton, most of which he owned, into a fashionable spa town.

The Midland Railway station closed in 1967 and was almost completely demolished, leaving only the perimeter wall standing. The train shed of the LNWR station was also demolished and all that now remains is the gable screen and the waiting rooms.

In a statement submitted with the planning application DB Cargo (UK) Limited said the proposed works are to partially take down and rebuild the southern return wall to its current day height and take off and re-bed the copings and first course of stonework to the northern return wall.

They said: “The proposed works do not impact any further on the architectural style or artistic significance of the screen wall than has already occurred by the earlier routing of pipework and cabling to the internal face during its operational time

“The proposed works will have no impact on the historic significance of the screen wall.

“The proposed works will also have no impact on any below-ground archaeological remains, as no excavation works are proposed as part of the repair works to the screen wall.”