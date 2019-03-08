Knife surrender launches in Derbyshire - here's where you can drop off weapons

A knife surrender has launched in Derbyshire to reduce the risk of weapons falling into the wrong hands.

The surrender - which comes following a number of fatal stabbings in the UK - is part of a national anti-knife crime initiative called Operation Sceptre.

Bins will be placed at police stations across the county between Monday and Sunday and staff will be on hand to safely handle any bladed weapons handed in.

Inspector Richard Keene, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We hope that by offering this opportunity it is a chance for parents, carers and friends to have discussions about the dangers of carrying a knife and that it is handed rather than causing serious harm or killing someone.”

Yvonne Upton, whose 21-year-old don Connor was stabbed to death outside a nightclub in Burton in 2010, described the county’s knife surrender as a ‘great idea’.

She said: “Any knife off the street is potentially going to save a life and stop the misery that our family and Connor's friends have had to go through.

“If you are carrying a knife or know someone who is I would please urge you to take this opportunity to drop it in one of the bins at the police stations.”

Hardyal Dhindsa, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “It’s critical that we tackle knife crime from all angles and this opportunity to hand knives into the police, disposing of them safely, is just one strand of the overall approach.

“I’m clear that enforcement alone is not enough, which is why I am funding a number of projects aimed at diverting young people away from crime and violence.

“But let me be clear, knife crime is a national problem and if it is to be tackled effectively it needs additional funding, officers and resources.”

The bins will be at the following police stations across the county:

St Mary's Wharf police station, Chester Green, Derby

Cotton Lane police station, Derby

Peartree police station, Peartree Road, Derby

Ilkeston police station, Heanor Road, Ilkeston

Swadlincote police station, Civic Way, Swadlincote

Buxton police station, Silverlands, Buxton

Chesterfield police station, Beetwell Street, Chesterfield