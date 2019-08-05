Jeremy Corbyn visits emergency services at Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge - in pictures
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been meeting emergency services personnel and teams working to save Toddbrook Reservoir in Whaley Bridge.
He joined High Peak MP Ruth George at the site, where work is continuing for a fifth day.
Photo - Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
Jeremy Corbyn and a member of the emergency services at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Jeremy Corbyn and High Peak MP Ruth George pose for a photograph with police officers at Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo - OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
Jeremy Corbyn looks on from the walkway above the spillway of the damaged Toddbrook Reservoir dam. Photo - OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images
