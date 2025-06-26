Cian Coleman is back at Buxton on a permanemnt deal.

New signing Tate Campbell says Buxton’s attractive style of football helped attract him to the club.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22 year-old midfielder has signed for the club after departing from Hereford FC. And he says it was a no-brainer to follow former team-mate Sammy Robinson to the Silverlands. “The style of play was the first thing that attracted me,” he told the club’s media. “Last season you saw the direction the club was going in and the style of play the boss wants. “I can play and bring something to the team, so it was a no brainer for me.” And he admits it was a decision made that bit easier after discussing the move with Robinson. “He’s done nothing but call me since he signed and really convinced me to join,” added Campbell. “I can mix it up and be strong, but I can also play and get the ball down. I’m really looking forward to getting started. “I've had a good summer and am ready to go now, it's exciting to be back in first team football again.”

It has been a busy week on the signings from for the club with striker Callum Ebanks joining rom Stratford Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ebanks has scored 36 goals over the past two seasons in the Southern Premier League Central.

The deal came hours after the return of Cian Coleman on a permanent deal was confirmed following his departure from Leeds.

Ebanks said: “The club is ambitious and that is something that I really like to hear, I am ambitious as well and feel I need full-time football at this stage of my career.

"I want to get Buxton to where they need to be.”

Coleman added: “I’m pleased to be back. My first stint in mens football here couldn’t have gone any better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Last year we got so close. The game we lost earlier in the season are ones we can learn from as a group and do things differently this season.

"We had a good group as it was and it is getting stronger and stronger with the signings that have been made.”