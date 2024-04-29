Injured walker rescued after mountain rescue team called to incident above the Peak District’s Snake Pass
Shortly after 12.15pm on Saturday, April 27, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team (EMRT) were called to reports of an injured walker above the Snake Pass.
An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team were deployed to assist a walker who’d taken a tumble on the moors above the A57, sustaining a chest injury.
“Team members at base doing some equipment fettling were able to deploy to the road head in vehicle, and were rapidly with the casualty.
“After a medical assessment, the patient was stretchered to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital.”