Injured patients sledged to safety after falls in the Peak District
On Sunday, members of the Edale Moumtain Rescue Team answered a call for help from East Midlands Ambulance Service after a woman slipped near Stoney Middleton and was unable to walk.
On arrival it was clear the lady was in a lot of pain from a dislocated shoulder injury. With strong analgesia administered, and after a couple of attempts to relocate the shoulder joint, it was decided to sledge her on a mountain rescue stretcher down the slope to Mill Lane, where she was taken to hospital for further treatment
A few hours later, the second request of the day from East Midlands Ambulance Service came in for the team to an incident opposite Speedwell Cavern on Winnats Pass. The report was that a young man had slipped and had sustained a lower leg injury. After an initial assessment and pain relief, the leg was splinted and the young man was placed onto a Mountain Rescue stretcher and sledged and wheeled across the tops to Blue John cavern. After a short wait the East Midlands Ambulance Service crew arrived and the casualty was handed over to the crew for further assessment and taken to hospital for further treatment.
On Saturday, the Edale team was also called out to reports of a man who had suffered an ankle injury near Clodhall. Mild pain relief was administered before he was placed onto a mountain rescue stretcher for the short journey to the road, before going to hospital for treatment