In pictures: Look inside former Buxton Museum and Art Gallery - as it goes on market for £275,000

Peak Buildings which previously housed Buxton Museum and Art Gallery will go up for auction at the end of January with a guide price of £275,000 but what would you like to see the space become?

A spokesperson for SDL Property Auctions, who will be selling off the building on Terrace Road, said: “The property comprises a substantial four storey Victorian building situated in a highly prominent position.

“The building has been home to the Buxton Museum and Art Gallery for many years and is configured to provide both office accommodation along with exhibition space over four storeys.

“We feel the building would be suitable for a variety of alternate uses subject to obtaining the appropriate planning consent.”

The museum was temporarily closed in June 2023 after dry rot was discovered in the building and, almost a year later, Derbyshire County Council announced the museum would not be reopening and would be put up for sale.

The County Council say they are working ‘hard to identify suitable alternative premises to house the collections and re-open the museum and art gallery in a new location in the town’ but as of yet no location has been identified.

The Buxton Magistrates Court was also based out of Peak Buildings and shut in 2016 and the Green Man Gallery will be closing for good at Christmas.

SDL says the building extends to a total of 2,571 sq.m or 27,675 sq.ft is on a site of 0.145ha.

What would you like the Peak Buildings to become under the new owner? Email your thoughts to [email protected]

