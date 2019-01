Hour-by-hour forecast: This is when snow and ice will hit Buxton as Met Office issues weather warnings

Buxton is set to continue to be hit by snow and ice this week, temeratures plummet and weather warnings are put in place.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

This is in place from 12pm tomorrow (29 Jan) until 11am on Wednesday (30 Jan).

Hour-by-hour forecast

Tuesday (Jan 29)

00:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

01:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

02:00 Misty, 0 °C

03:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

04:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

05:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

06:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

07:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

08:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

09:00 Cloudy, 0 °C

10:00 Light snow 0 °C

11:00 Heavy snow 1 °C

12:00 Heavy snow 1 °C

13:00 Heavy snow 1 °C

14:00 Heavy snow 1 °C

15:00 Heavy snow 0 °C

16:00 Heavy snow 0 °C

17:00 Heavy snow 0 °C

18:00 Heavy snow 0 °C

19:00 Heavy snow 0 °C

20:00 Light snow -1°C

21:00 Light snow -1°C

22:00 Cloudy -1°C

23:00 Light snow -2°C

Wednesday (January 30)

00:00 Light snow -2°C

03:00 Light snow -2°C

06:00 Light snow -3°C

09:00 Light snow -2°C

12:00 Cloudy 0°C

15:00 Cloudy 0°C

18:00 Clear night -2°C

21:00 Clear night -3°C