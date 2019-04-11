High Peak runner’s tag-team marathon with Mayor of Manchester inspires others to get active

A Chinley runner joined forces with the Mayor of Greater Manchester to take part in a marathon challenge.

Hayley Lever ran the Asics Greater Manchester Marathon in a relay with Andy Burnham as part of her role with GM Moving, a campaign to motivate residents to become more active.

The marathon tag-team completed the course in a respectable four hours and 13 minutes.

Hayley, who is GM Moving’s Strategic Lead, said: “The GM Moving ambition is all about getting people active, no matter what their current fitness levels are.

“If you’d like to train for a marathon that’s fantastic, but for others going on a walk at the weekend or swimming once a week will be more enjoyable, achievable and sustainable.

“Our message is simply ‘get moving’ in any way that suits you, it all counts.”

Hoping his participation will motivate residents to become more active and set their own movement-based challenges, Andy added: “Getting moving is a key way to keep healthy and to live and age well.

“Running half the Greater Manchester Marathon was my last long run before I tackle the Boston Marathon on April 15, where I will be raising funds for charities set up by some of the families who lost loved-ones in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack.”