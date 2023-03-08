Volunteers, riders and supporters of Helen Atkin Group Buxton Riding for the Disabled (RDA) are extending a huge thank you to everyone in the area who recently backed their bid to secure the cash from the Tesco Community Grant scheme.The award will enable Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA – based at Buxton Riding School, Fern Road - to replace and extend its range of specially-adapted tack to make regular riding sessions even more enjoyable and accessible for riders ranging from pre-school to retirement age.Shoppers in Tesco’s Buxton and Whaley Bridge stores were asked to pledge tokens towards one of three local charities each time they shopped between mid-October and mid-January – and Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA scooped the lion’s share of the votes to secure the largest grant.Group Chairperson Janine Frost said: “We are extremely grateful to both Tesco and local shoppers for their generous support in our efforts to upgrade and increase our range of equipment to make riding even more rewarding and effective for everyone involved.“Their much-valued contribution will make a real difference to our riders' lives by further boosting their physical and mental health.”Fund-raising is an on-going priority for Helen Atkin Group Buxton RDA, and the next money-spinning event In its calendar is ‘From Ballads to Boogie’, a musical evening with refreshments and raffle, at Buxton’s Pump Room, opposite The Crescent, on Wednesday March 22 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from http://rdaboogie.eventbrite.co.uk or Bells Shoe Shop, Spring Gardens, Buxton.