High Peak firefighters tackle moorland fire

A crew from Glossop was initially called to the fire, which was approximately 200m wide x 600m long, in Tintwistle on Saturday night.

The crew worked with three teams from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, using forced air and beaters to make good progress on the fire, but after being hindered by the terrain, they had to tactically withdraw at 11.30pm until the morning.

On Sunday, at 7am after the Glossop crew made their way back on to the moorland to check it, they found a small flame front which, with the wind and the high fuel load quickly took hold.

Firefighters tackled the blaze in Tintwistle over the weekend

This then led to seven pumps attending with crews from Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, Buxton, Crich, Shirebrook Fire Station and two pumps from Manchester.

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team’s drone section were also called to the incident at the request of the fire service.

A team spokesperson said: “Under the control of newly qualified drone pilot Henry, with spotter Mel, the drone flew over the incident site providing fire officers with an overview of the incident, identifying hotspots and allowing them to plan their next moves.”The teams worked together and got the fire under control, before leaving at 5pm ready for a reinspection on Monday morning.

Approximately 50 hectares of land have been damaged by the fire.

Last week, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a plea asking people to protect the Peak District after a rise in moorland fires.