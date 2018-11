Special commemorative scrolls were presented to the Bamford, Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith, Glossop, Hayfield and Whaley Bridge branches at the Octagon Hall in Buxton during a special meeting of High Peak Borough Council. Click here to read the full story.

