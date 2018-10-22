Here’s what the weather holds in store for us this fine Monday

Happy Monday!

We’re starting the week off on a chilly note- expect some frost this morning (October 22).

But this will clear leaving a dry and sunny day. Cloud may increase towards the evening.

Feeling ‘fresh’, with sometimes brisk winds.

The maximum temperature today will be 13 °C.

Keep checking back for all the latest weather updates.

Today's weather

