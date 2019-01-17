Here's how you can help children of much-loved Derbyshire mum who has died

An online fundraising campaign has been launched to help the children of a much-loved Derbyshire mum who sadly died aged 44

Rachel Knutton, who lived in Buxton before moving to Chesterfield in recent years, tragically passed away in her sleep during the early hours of Monday last week.

Rachel Knutton. Picture submitted by family.

She leaves behind five children, three of whom are just 10, eight and seven.

Now, this JustGiving page has been set up by her eldest daughter to raise £1,000 to assist Rachel's children in the future.

The page states: "Rachel left behind a massive heartbroken family who adored and loved her with all their hearts.

"We have had a huge amount of support as a family with so many people offering to help and wanting to help with something.

"Our mum was perfect and made her children to be strong and independent and this will help them have a head start for when they reach their adulthood to reach their goals."

Rachel's family paid tribute to her earlier this week - describing her as a 'hard-working woman with a massive personality and an even bigger heart'.

READ MORE: Tributes paid to 'extremely loving' Derbyshire mum who has died aged 44