'Heavy snow' to hit Buxton this weekend

A period of heavy snow is being forecast for Buxton on Saturday afternoon.

Buxton Weather Watch states: "We have a real chance of seeing a spell of quite heavy snow Saturday afternoon into the first part of the evening.

"It shall eventually turn to rain."

The warning adds that travel could be difficult for a short time.

The Met Office is predicting a frosty start to the day for Derbyshire on Saturday with wind and rain spreading east and some snow, especially on the hills.

And the Weather Channel website is forecasting a 'wintry mix changing to rain'.

The Buxton Weather Watch post on Facebook adds: "Temps will be at or very close to freezing next 3 days with low dew points so settling snow could be likely.

Milder weather coming in behind. Timings, how much etc, still need firming up."