Group calls for railway station to be renamed Buxton Spa

A group of people keen to see the town make the most of the Crescent’s multimillion pound regeneration are pushing to see the train station renamed Buxton Spa.

It is understood the group believe not enough is being done to promote and capitalise on the Buxton’s return to spa town status to the world.

The Grade I listed Crescent building where the spa is located has been derelict for 25 years and is among the most architecturally significant in the country.

When it reopens as an 80-bedroom thermal spa hotel next year it will be the only one of its kind in the north of England and is expected to play a huge role in driving economic growth, boosting tourism and creating more jobs.

Buxton architect and business leader Roddie MacLean said the town would soon be one of only two in the country where people can bath in spa waters.

He said: “People are saying this is a pretentious idea but there’s no pretence - it’s about marking an actual fact.

“I think a lot of people don’t realise that we’re going to be a spa town again so how are we going to mark it or make a commercial opportunity of it?

“People have spent a lot of money on the Crescent so we should be trying to make a return on that investment - it’s partly the fault of the developers who are resistant about pushing it until it’s nearly finished.”

Buxton Crescent & Thermal Spa writes on its website that the original thermal pool will be at the heart of the complex.

It will also host pampering treatments featuring mineral-packed mud and specially tailored healthy lifestyle programmes.

Dave Carlisle, chairman of Friends of Buxton Station, said: “This is a unique opportunity to market our lovely town.

“We can expect widespread news coverage about the return of Buxton as a spa resort.

“The name change is a great way to herald this - to let people know that we have world class spa facilities on our doorstep.”

High Peak MP Ruth George said: “I welcome the suggestion - we want to encourage more visitors to Buxton to make sure that local people and businesses to reap some benefits of the Crescent project.

“And the more who travel by train the better for our local roads and parking.”