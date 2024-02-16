Fringe Early Bird special coming to a close!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Buxton Fringe organisers are warning that there is not much time left for entrants to take advantage of the specially discounted early bird entry fee of £55, available only until the end of February.

The festival runs from July 3rd to July 21st and over 30 events across all ten categories are already booked in.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fringe legends such as Angela Bra (drag-powered social comedy) and Henry Churniavsky (grandfather and godfather of Jewish comedy and growing old disgracefully) form part of an exciting comedy line up also featuring the history of Buxton as you’ve never heard it before from Mirth of Forth’s It Just So Happened.

The Belly Dance Flames at 2023's Fringe Sunday

Drama galore includes Harold Pinter’s dark comedy A Slight Ache (Ava Hunt Theatre) and Keyhole Theatre Company’s version of O’Brien’s Dream by Bill Morrison, a heart-rending tale of famine in 19th-century Liverpool. All the way from Australia, Nuworks theatre company presents the epic The Shoemaker of Havana as well as a musical adaptation of Treasure Island.

In other categories, there is a silent film with live jazz music from Brief Encounter Duo, songs and stories from Texas by Dimestore Dirtbags and ambitious big band spectaculars from local musicians High Peak Big Band and Burbage Band. Stone and Water is back with a new TINY! children’s workshop in the Pavilion Gardens while over at The Crescent, Mary Queen of Scots herself will be talking about the tricky men in her life with a little help from acclaimed actor Jane Collier.

With many more entries likely to come in before the April 14th closing date for the printed programme, Fringe marketing officer Stephanie Billen says: “Where else could you find such a range of events? And I know that there are a lot more waiting in the wings!”

Advertisement