Freemasons’ £1,000 grant to Blythe House Hospice

Blythe House Hospice has received a grant of £1,000 from the Masonic Charitable Foundation. Pictured are Graham Sisson from High Peak Lodge Freemasons, John Acton from Glossopdale Lodge Freemasons, Karen Clayton and Claire Rimmer from the Blythe House Living Well team. It now costs £926,000 every year to keep Blythe House services running. The generosity of the community means that the care and support Blythe House provides remains free of charge. More than 90% of hospice care in the UK is provided through day care and at home services, such as those at Blythe House.