A Buxton reveller has been ordered to pay £182 in a fine, costs and a victim surcharge after he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on December 7 how Liam Robert Macquhae, 26, of Compton Grove, Buxton, was arrested on High Street, Buxton, after police had been alerted about a dispute outside a pub on November 4.

Becky Allsop, prosecuting, said Macquhae smelled of alcohol, was swearing and he refused to go home.